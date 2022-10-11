NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.94

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

NEXT Trading Down 11.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

