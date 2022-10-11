NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

NFI stock opened at C$12.85 on Friday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.54 million and a P/E ratio of -14.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.46.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$576.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.8287081 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -47.33%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

