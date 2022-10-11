NFT Global Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $454,697.81 (NFTG)

NFT Global (NFTG) traded up 79% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One NFT Global token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Global has a total market capitalization of $454,697.81 and $17,156.00 worth of NFT Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT Global has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003065 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070269 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10679835 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034192 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

NFT Global launched on October 23rd, 2021. The Reddit community for NFT Global is https://reddit.com/r/nftglobal. NFT Global’s official Twitter account is @nft_globall. NFT Global’s official website is www.nftglobal.space. The official message board for NFT Global is medium.com/@nftgloball.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Global (NFTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. NFT Global has a current supply of 0. The last known price of NFT Global is 0.00042655 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $24,638.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nftglobal.space/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

