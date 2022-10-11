NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.64. 315,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,560,368. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

