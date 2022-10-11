Ninneko (NINO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $12,575.00

Ninneko (NINO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Ninneko has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ninneko token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Ninneko has a market capitalization of $197,958.88 and $12,575.00 worth of Ninneko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ninneko

Ninneko launched on November 4th, 2021. Ninneko’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,904,273 tokens. The official website for Ninneko is ninneko.com. Ninneko’s official Twitter account is @ninnekogame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ninneko (NINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ninneko has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 64,904,273 in circulation. The last known price of Ninneko is 0.00305448 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $7,004.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ninneko.com/.”

