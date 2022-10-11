NMKR (NMKR) Price Reaches $0.0036

NMKR (NMKR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One NMKR token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. NMKR has a market cap of $7.78 million and approximately $10,632.00 worth of NMKR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NMKR has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NMKR Profile

NMKR’s launch date was April 17th, 2022. NMKR’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,162,522,615 tokens. NMKR’s official Twitter account is @nmkr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NMKR’s official website is nmkr.io. NMKR’s official message board is docs.nmkr.io.

Buying and Selling NMKR

According to CryptoCompare, “NMKR (NMKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cardano platform. NMKR has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NMKR is 0.00371758 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $184,684.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nmkr.io/.”

