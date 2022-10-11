Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.79

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.79 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 59288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

