Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Position Boosted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Nordson makes up 5.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. owned 0.38% of Nordson worth $44,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nordson by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nordson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.20.

Shares of NDSN traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

