North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 435 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Repligen worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,430. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $306.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.48.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,928. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

