North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Catalent by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,204,000 after acquiring an additional 627,853 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.49. 19,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,784. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

