North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,080,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. 12,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

