North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.1 %

ECL traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $143.00. 53,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average is $163.79. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.51 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

