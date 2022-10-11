North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $14.41 Million Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $6,933,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. 5,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.97. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.19 million. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

