North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $29.10 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 501,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises about 1.9% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $29,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,333,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,861,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $91,911,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,587,000 after buying an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.52. 32,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

