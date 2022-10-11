North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of WSFS Financial worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

