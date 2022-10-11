North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $9.45 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,359 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:PB traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.58. 26,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.