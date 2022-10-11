North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,263 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. 69,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,533. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

