Norwood Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Norwood Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Norwood Financial has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial
In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $119,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,173.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,688 shares of company stock valued at $228,465. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
