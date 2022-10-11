Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Increased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE NVS traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

