NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 3,225 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 780.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 96,165 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 73,504 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,313,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,733. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10.

