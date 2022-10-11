NTV Asset Management LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.48.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $192.66. The stock had a trading volume of 53,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.73 and a 200-day moving average of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.61 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

