NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $132.42. 70,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.02. The firm has a market cap of $359.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

