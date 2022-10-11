NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,654,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,197. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

