NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.6 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.90. 23,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

