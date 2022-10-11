NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 224,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.70. 162,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,102,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

