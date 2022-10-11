NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $685,157,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.46. 76,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,703. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

