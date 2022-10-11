NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 7,950 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.76. 791,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,731,912. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

