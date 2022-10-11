Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.
Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $516.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.84.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
