Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $516.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. State Street Corp grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 744,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,822,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 538,570 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 455,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 121.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 445,696 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

