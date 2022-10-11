NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NuVasive from $67.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.92.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.