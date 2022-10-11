Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JHAA opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

