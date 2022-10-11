Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NQP stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)
