Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:JPT opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
