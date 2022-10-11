Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 1634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuvei by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Nuvei by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.