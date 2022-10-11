NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of NV5 Global worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,754,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $444,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $444,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $381,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,275 shares of company stock worth $4,234,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $128.39. 740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,453. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.58 and a 1 year high of $147.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

