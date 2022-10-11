Oath Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88,672.00 (OATH)

Oath (OATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Oath has a market cap of $5.09 million and $88,672.00 worth of Oath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oath token can now be bought for about $0.0669 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oath has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Oath’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Oath’s total supply is 75,996,116 tokens. Oath’s official Twitter account is @bytemasons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oath is www.bytemasons.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oath (OATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Oath has a current supply of 75,996,116 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Oath is 0.07037486 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $75,465.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bytemasons.com/.”

