OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

