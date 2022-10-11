Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.95 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $304.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $75,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,094,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,622,834.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $53,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

