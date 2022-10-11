Oddo Bhf Lowers Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €75.00 ($76.53).

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at 12.62 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a twelve month low of 12.42 and a twelve month high of 26.98.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

