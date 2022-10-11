ONINO (ONI) Price Tops $0.0696

ONINO (ONI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. ONINO has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $73,713.00 worth of ONINO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ONINO has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One ONINO token can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ONINO Token Profile

ONINO was first traded on January 22nd, 2022. ONINO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,882,949 tokens. ONINO’s official website is www.onino.io. ONINO’s official message board is medium.com/@oninoofficial. The Reddit community for ONINO is https://reddit.com/r/onino_io/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ONINO’s official Twitter account is @onino_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ONINO

According to CryptoCompare, “ONINO (ONI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ONINO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ONINO is 0.07205846 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $67,451.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.onino.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONINO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONINO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONINO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

