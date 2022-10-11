Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading Down 5.4%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.20 and last traded at $62.66. 6,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 241,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

