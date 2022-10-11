OpenLive NFT (OPV) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OpenLive NFT (OPV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. OpenLive NFT has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $131,678.00 worth of OpenLive NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OpenLive NFT has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One OpenLive NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OpenLive NFT was first traded on November 30th, 2021. OpenLive NFT’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,560,000 tokens. The official website for OpenLive NFT is openlivenft.com. OpenLive NFT’s official message board is openlivenftproject.medium.com. OpenLive NFT’s official Twitter account is @openlivenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenLive NFT is https://reddit.com/r/openlivenft.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLive NFT (OPV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenLive NFT has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLive NFT is 0.0930778 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $127,317.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openlivenft.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLive NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenLive NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenLive NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

