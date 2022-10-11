OPPA Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $42,114.00 (OPPA)

OPPA Token (OPPA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One OPPA Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OPPA Token has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. OPPA Token has a market cap of $43,757.78 and approximately $42,114.00 worth of OPPA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OPPA Token Token Profile

OPPA Token launched on December 21st, 2021. OPPA Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. OPPA Token’s official Twitter account is @theoppatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OPPA Token is www.oppatoken.com.

Buying and Selling OPPA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OPPA Token (OPPA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OPPA Token has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OPPA Token is 0 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $28.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oppatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OPPA Token directly using U.S. dollars.

