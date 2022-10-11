Opulous (OPUL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.63 Million

Opulous (OPUL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Opulous token can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Opulous has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Opulous has a total market cap of $6.63 million and $592,777.00 worth of Opulous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003176 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Opulous Profile

Opulous launched on September 23rd, 2021. Opulous’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,835,752 tokens. Opulous’ official Twitter account is @opulousapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Opulous is opulous.medium.com. Opulous’ official website is opulous.org.

Buying and Selling Opulous

According to CryptoCompare, “Opulous (OPUL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Opulous has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 43,914,362.59011909 in circulation. The last known price of Opulous is 0.07192549 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $878,850.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opulous.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opulous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opulous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opulous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

