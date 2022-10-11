Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

