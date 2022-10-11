Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

