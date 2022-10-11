Oraichain Price Reaches $1.40 (ORAI)

Oraichain (ORAI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Oraichain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oraichain has a market cap of $4.13 million and $99,468.00 worth of Oraichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oraichain coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00007358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oraichain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,033.86 or 1.00034855 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006606 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003501 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00047333 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00061641 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Oraichain Profile

Oraichain (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,952,990 coins. The official website for Oraichain is orai.io. The official message board for Oraichain is blog.orai.io. The Reddit community for Oraichain is https://reddit.com/r/oraichain_official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oraichain’s official Twitter account is @oraichain.

Oraichain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (ORAI) is a cryptocurrency . Oraichain has a current supply of 19,779,272 with 2,044,424 in circulation. The last known price of Oraichain is 1.45646827 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $45,446.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oraichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.