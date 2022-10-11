Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.48

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

Orbia Advance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

