Origin Dollar Governance (OGV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $462,559.00

Origin Dollar Governance (OGV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Origin Dollar Governance has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar Governance has a market cap of $4.21 million and $462,559.00 worth of Origin Dollar Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar Governance token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Origin Dollar Governance Token Profile

Origin Dollar Governance’s launch date was May 21st, 2021. Origin Dollar Governance’s total supply is 4,112,192,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,624,909 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar Governance is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Dollar Governance is ousd.com. Origin Dollar Governance’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar Governance (OGV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Origin Dollar Governance has a current supply of 4,112,192,368 with 859,782,377 in circulation. The last known price of Origin Dollar Governance is 0.00575621 USD and is up 25.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,494,168.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ousd.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar Governance directly using US dollars.

