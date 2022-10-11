OtherDAO Price Hits $0.20 (OTHR)

OtherDAO (OTHR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, OtherDAO has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. OtherDAO has a market cap of $196,213.49 and $384,514.00 worth of OtherDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OtherDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About OtherDAO

OtherDAO launched on May 30th, 2022. OtherDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. OtherDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@otherdao. OtherDAO’s official website is theotherdao.xyz. OtherDAO’s official Twitter account is @otherdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OtherDAO (OTHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. OtherDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OtherDAO is 0.19621349 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theotherdao.xyz.”

