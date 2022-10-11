Overlord (LORD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $371,813.44

Overlord (LORD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Overlord has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Overlord token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Overlord has a market cap of $371,813.44 and $15,841.00 worth of Overlord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Overlord Token Profile

Overlord’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Overlord’s total supply is 874,476,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,635,999 tokens. Overlord’s official website is overlord.world. Overlord’s official Twitter account is @overlordbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Overlord

According to CryptoCompare, “Overlord (LORD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Overlord has a current supply of 874,476,204.516718 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Overlord is 0.00046498 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $96.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://overlord.world/.”

